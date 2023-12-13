Hunter Biden Breaks the Law and Claims He’s a Victim

Hunter Biden appeared outside The Capitol Hill building today and gave a statement, taunting the Republicans inside the Capitol waiting for him to give a deposition.

In doing so, he broke a law that Democrats take very seriously. They held Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress, to name two, for not showing up in answer to a subpoena. He needs to follow the same laws Democrats followed for Republicans who didn’t appear in answer to a subpoena. The GOP needs to hold him in Contempt of Congress.

Hunter claimed his father is not involved in his businesses, which is hard to believe since his laptop said otherwise. Someone needs to ask him who the Big Guy is.

In his statement, he played the victim for critics who noticed his deceitful and perverse behavior. At the same time he was spending money on hookers and not paying his taxes, he tried to sell US drilling rights to the Chinese communists and took money from other sketchy nations using shell companies to pass money on to relatives.

Hunter said Republicans turned the light of his father’s love to darkness. That was probably written by a lawyer.

His claims of debunked stories just aren’t true, and constantly saying they’re debunked doesn’t make it so – listen to the short clip. When he says he’d answer legitimate questions, does that mean he gets to choose the questions?

The House Judiciary wrote:

FOUR KEY FACTS WILL NEVER CHANGE: 1. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma’s board. 2. He was unqualified to do so. 3. Burisma pressured him to get D.C. to act on policy issues in Ukraine. 4. Joe Biden did just that.

Hunter’s not a victim, but he sure did victimize a lot of people, most of all his family.

Here is Hunter – sitting next to his father – demanding millions of dollars from a Communist Party official, Oligarch Henry Zhao:

Hunter believes Republicans are trying to kill him.

“Recognizing your resentments and trying to let them go, that’s the way that I do it. The way that I do it is, number one, I recognize that none of this is necessarily about me,” Hunter says in the tape below. “They are trying to in their most illegitimate way, but rational way, they’re trying to destroy a presidency.

“And so it’s not about me. In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is, they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way.”

He continued. “So, I realized that it’s not about me, and then the second thing that I realize, is that these people are just sad, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they’ve decided that they are going to turn into that evil. That they decide that they’re gonna inflict them on the rest of the world.”

Related