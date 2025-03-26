Rep. Crockett’s Journey from Privilege to Ghetto

M Dowling
Rep. Jasmine Crockett is a fraud. She went from a sweet, sensible person to a trash-talking racist because she thinks that’s what her constituents want. Crockett was expected, a daughter of a pastor professor, until she moved to Mississippi three years ago. She picked up an accent rather quickly. Currently, she is worth between $2 and $5 million because of her political roles and legal practice.

Crockett attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School and Rosati-Kain, an all-girls Catholic high school in St. Louis, Missouri, with tuition around $35,000 per year.

She attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, a private liberal arts college with tuition around $55,000. Crockett initially planned to become a certified public accountant but changed her path after seeing her Black friends’ cars keyed.

Ms. Crockett had a lot of privilege in her life.


