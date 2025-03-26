Rep. Crockett’s Journey from Privilege to Ghetto

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is a fraud. She went from a sweet, sensible person to a trash-talking racist because she thinks that’s what her constituents want. Crockett was expected, a daughter of a pastor professor, until she moved to Mississippi three years ago. She picked up an accent rather quickly. Currently, she is worth between $2 and $5 million because of her political roles and legal practice.

Crockett attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School and Rosati-Kain, an all-girls Catholic high school in St. Louis, Missouri, with tuition around $35,000 per year.

She attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, a private liberal arts college with tuition around $55,000. Crockett initially planned to become a certified public accountant but changed her path after seeing her Black friends’ cars keyed.

A reminder that this is all an act. She did not grow up in the hood. She went to the most expensive private school in St. Louis. This is how she spoke before deciding to change her personality for political gain. pic.twitter.com/1hKN3ci9tK https://t.co/BizBThvJt8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2025

Ms. Crockett had a lot of privilege in her life.

Megyn Kelly mocking Ratchet Jasmine Crockett & her fake hood accent is hilarious

Crockett attended Mary Institute/St. Louis Country Day School, a prestigious private institution where tuition is listed at $34,900

She went on to Rhodes College a private liberal arts college where… pic.twitter.com/fNVPYNq5aR — Kildzr (@kildzr) March 26, 2025

