Crisis in a Teacup: The Signal Chat Nothing Burger Farce

Democrats are doing their best to create another catastrophe out of whole cloth over a private chat that Jeffrey Goldberg somehow got his hooks into. Kurt Schlichter said it best: “You shouldn’t care about it.”

Kurt Schlichter writes in Townhall that “no one outside of Washington, DC, or Twitter cares about some journalist getting mistakenly admitted into a Signal thread. At all. The Democrats think they have finally found something they can sink their teeth into after two months of unbroken failure and humiliation, but it’s a pretty pathetic morsel. Real people don’t care about it.”

He went on to confirm that Jeffrey Goldberg uses his “weasel words” for this Signalgate “crisis.”

Col. Schlichter added, “I’ve seen war plans. I held a top-secret clearance once upon a time. These were not war plans. I can safely say that there was no operations order cut and pasted into some Signal text.

“The stuff we’ve seen is the stuff we already knew, like that our senior leaders think the Europeans are a bunch of freeloaders. In fact, the Europeans are a bunch of freeloaders, and our senior leaders have been quite clear about that in public.”

There is speculation that it was leaked to send a message to Europeans, but they already know how we all feel, and we don’t care.

Secretary Hegseth released a response to the alleged Signal crisis.

So, let’s me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called “war plans” and those “plans” include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information. Those are some really shitty war plans. This only proves… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 26, 2025

We are being played by the people who invented 34 felonies out of putting an expense in the wrong column 34 times, set Teslas on fire, filed lawsuits, and went judge shopping for every single executive order. They are desperate due to polling with 27% favorability ratings.

It’s another waste of ink and time, and it’s another distraction from the judicial oligarchy they’ve established.

