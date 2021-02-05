Rep Greene thanks the ‘morons’ who voted to remove her unconstitutionally

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., thanked her House colleagues for stripping her of her committee assignments Thursday. Before making that comment, she offered sincere regrets for her past statements on the QAnon conspiracy theories, school shootings, and 9/11.

“If I were on a committee, I’d be wasting my time,” Greene said in a press conference Friday, the day after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted against her. Her plan is to use the time to talk with more people who care about this country and build a coalition.

She appeared just hours after tweeting that she was grateful for the Democrat “morons” and 11 Republicans who voted against her, saying they only made her more prominent. She also noted that because Republicans are in the minority, she would have had little impact with committee work.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving someone like me free time,” Greene tweeted. She said she will use the free time to talk to a “whole lot more people…” and make a difference.

She said further that they “stripped my voters of having representation to work for them.”

Greene has said that her previous statements on social media about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks don’t reflect her views today while decrying the organized attempt to “cancel” her assignments.

As Rep. Gosar said on Twitter, removing Rep. Greene from committees is unconstitutional.

“Today, House Democrats violated the Constitution by punishing Congresswoman Greene for words she spoke as a private citizen. This unprecedented power grab is a low point for America.”

Eleven Republicans crossed the aisle in a rare rebuke of a colleague from their own party: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Carlos Giménez (Fla.), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), John Katko (N.Y.), Young Kim (Calif.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Chris Smith (N.J.) and Fred Upton (Mich.).

Watch two clips:

