Rep Ilhan Omar praises the administration for their leadership, calls it “incredible”

After launching gratuitous insults against Ivanka Trump two days ago, Ilhan Omar was surprisingly complimentary of the leadership from the administration the very next day. The cash payments, deferrals of mortgage, and school loan payments meet with her approval. It is nice that she complimented the administration.

But, her compliments do come at a cost. She is a Democratic Socialist and as such, she wants this kind of thing to be permanent.

The Praise:

.@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Two days ago, she was trashing Ivanka for no good reason with a debunked claim. The woman is generally a disgrace.

Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today. Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart https://t.co/cv2g8Oclvc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

Ilhan wants no one to pay for anything, but the world doesn’t work like that. Since she complimented the administration, she called for the following:

Ilhan Omar Proposes Helicopter Money Bailout: $1000 For Adults And $500 For Children https://t.co/wPvqMh1KcQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 18, 2020

Now is the time for Minnesota and the federal government to do the same. https://t.co/ITYGY3Ok2t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 18, 2020

Now that the GOP has come around to cash assistance, let’s make sure that these payments: – Reach all Americans — no means-testing

– Go out monthly until this pandemic is over The party of Social Security and Medicare should be leading the charge for universal relief! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020