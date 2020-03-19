Rep Ilhan Omar praises the administration for their leadership, calls it “incredible”

By
M. Dowling
-
1

After launching gratuitous insults against Ivanka Trump two days ago, Ilhan Omar was surprisingly complimentary of the leadership from the administration the very next day. The cash payments, deferrals of mortgage, and school loan payments meet with her approval. It is nice that she complimented the administration.

But, her compliments do come at a cost. She is a Democratic Socialist and as such, she wants this kind of thing to be permanent.

The Praise:

Two days ago, she was trashing Ivanka for no good reason with a debunked claim. The woman is generally a disgrace.

Ilhan wants no one to pay for anything, but the world doesn’t work like that. Since she complimented the administration, she called for the following:

