MSM continues obsession with the term ‘Chinese Virus’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The crazy U.S. media is obsessed with labeling the President a ‘racist’ for calling the Wuhan Foreign Chinese Virus from China the ‘Chinese Virus.’ If they want to get Trump re-elected, they should keep this nonsense up. This is where their priorities are. The heck with combatting the disease, just worry about spurious racism charges.

One of our readers suggested we call it Comrade Xi’s Virus. We like that too.

The media doesn’t care about the people who have the virus or what we can do to protect them. What they care about is a fake accusation. They want to call the President a racist.

It’s not racist and the President explained why he uses the term — it’s patriotic. We love Chinese people but hate the communism that oppresses them. It’s a disgrace that our media is helping communists.

THE CHINESE VIRUS

CBS claims there have been attacks on Asians over it. We don’t believe it, but we do believe CBS happily spreads Communist Red China’s propaganda, which is what this is.

Fake late night ‘comedian,’ Stephen Colbert — who is actually a political tool for the left — is keeping it up from his backyard at home:

Aaron Rupar is at it again, along with this Resistance troll who retweeted this:

Scarborough has the gall:

COMMUNIST RED CHINA’S PROPAGANDA

While this obsession with the term ‘Chinese Virus’ is probably ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ they are spreading Red China’s propaganda.

