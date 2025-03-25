Rep. Jasmine Crockett Threatens Sen. Cruz: Aim for His Head

By
M Dowling
-
2
11

Jasmine Crockett is a violent, nasty woman who needs to be censured for calling for violence against political opponents. Some lunatic will take her up on it, but she won’t stop.

I’m guessing she’s a Democrat Socialist plant.

She wants people to knock Sen. Ted Cruz in the head. First, she said the GOP has to be punched, which could mean a physical attack, and then she went on to aim for Sen. Cruz’s head.

Pam Bondi said Crockett will likely be censured in the House. They need to stop talking about it and do it. Why are Republicans so weak? And where is the big beautiful bill and the codification of Trump’s agenda? Also, why aren’t they limiting the jurisdictions of the unhinged far-left judges who now run the government?

She wanted Elon Musk taken down and was looking forward to vandalism on her birthday. We wish her the worst birthday she has ever had in her life, without violence of course.

The witch also called handicapped Gov. Abbott, Gov. Hot Wheels.


