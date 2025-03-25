Rep. Jasmine Crockett Threatens Sen. Cruz: Aim for His Head

Jasmine Crockett is a violent, nasty woman who needs to be censured for calling for violence against political opponents. Some lunatic will take her up on it, but she won’t stop.

I’m guessing she’s a Democrat Socialist plant.

She wants people to knock Sen. Ted Cruz in the head. First, she said the GOP has to be punched, which could mean a physical attack, and then she went on to aim for Sen. Cruz’s head.

Crockett: I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever. Also Crockett: Ted Cruz needs to be knocked over the head, like, hard. pic.twitter.com/iUQwFA4UHI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is ONCE AGAIN inciting violence against Republicans Crockett says you should “punch” your opponents, then says Senator @tedcruz “has to be knocked over the head, like, hard.” They know what they’re doing. Mentally ill leftists take this as a call to action. pic.twitter.com/IC7JiorO6E — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2025

Pam Bondi said Crockett will likely be censured in the House. They need to stop talking about it and do it. Why are Republicans so weak? And where is the big beautiful bill and the codification of Trump’s agenda? Also, why aren’t they limiting the jurisdictions of the unhinged far-left judges who now run the government?

AG Pam Bondi says that thug Jasmine Crockett will like be censured by the House for her calls to violence against Elon Musk, Ted Cruz, and other supporters of President Trump. Do it @SpeakerJohnson, it’s time. pic.twitter.com/cixKO5YEe6 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2025

She wanted Elon Musk taken down and was looking forward to vandalism on her birthday. We wish her the worst birthday she has ever had in her life, without violence of course.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) calls for Elon Musk to be “taken down.” Can you please censure this thug already @SpeakerJohnson? Crockett needs to be removed from all committee assignments too. She can’t use violent rhetoric like this without consequence.pic.twitter.com/a9ZQNcsuvd — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2025

The witch also called handicapped Gov. Abbott, Gov. Hot Wheels.

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasts Trump supporters for "misinterpreting" what she said when she referred to Gov. Greg Abbott as "Gov. Hot Wheels." Crockett says she is appalled that people think she was referring to his wheelchair. Lmao. Next level gaslighting right here. pic.twitter.com/qQ99rByUj6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

