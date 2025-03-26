Outstanding! EO to Require Proof of US Citizenship to Register to Vote

President Trump signed an Executive Order requiring people to provide proof of American citizenship when they register to vote and demanding that all ballots be reviewed by Election Day. He said it was an “honor” to sign that one.

The order requires government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms, directs the attorney general to enter into information-sharing agreements with state election officials to identify cases of election fraud or other election law violations and conditions federal election-related funds on states complying with federal election integrity measures.

“There are other steps that we will be taking in the coming weeks,” Trump said just before signing the order. “We think we’ll be able to end up getting fair elections.”

Federal elections are based on the honor system.

“This executive order would block tens of millions of American citizens from voting,” the far-left Brennan Center for Justice at New York University wrote on X. “Presidents have no authority to do this. This order, like the SAVE Act now before Congress, would hurt voters and suppress the vote.”

I guess we can expect lawsuits and an out of control judge ruling against this common sense requirement.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email