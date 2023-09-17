Rep. Lauren Boebert Reaches Across the Aisle in a Denver Theatre

Lauren Boebert’s date in a Denver theatre is a Democrat bar owner Quinn Gallagher, 46, a divorced since 2013 and father of a 16-year-old boy. He has been secretly dating the 36-year-old Republican for months.

They were kicked out of the touring performance of the musical ‘Beetlejuice’ over the weekend.

Quinn Gallagher, 46, is the owner of Hootch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen. His bar has hosted drag shows for adults. It’s getting trashed on Yelp. His parents are Democrats who support the trans community.

They are caught on video fondling each other, and she is seen vaping. A pregnant woman sitting behind her had asked her to stop. Boebert was also singing along, waving her arms, and snapping photos with a flash.

A well-placed source told The Daily Mail that the Aspen bar owner, Quinn Gallagher, 46, is “a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.”

Rep. Boebert is divorcing her husband of 18 years for irreconcilable differences. The divorce should become final next month. It appears to be uncontested.

Her husband had a couple of reported incidents of possibly getting physical with his son and running over his neighbor’s mailbox. The boy took it back and the neighbors worked it out. They have four sons together, and dated since she was 16 and he was 22. Her oldest son is an expectant father at age 18.

Husband Jayson blamed the divorce on their long hours. He was taking care of the boys and working hard, and she was working hard away from home. He said they each just want the other to be happy.

Originally, she said she wasn’t vaping, but now she says she didn’t remember vaping.

On Friday night, a day after the video was made public, Boebert apologized for her actions and acknowledged she was vaping inside the venue.

“I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” she said in a statement. “Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks.”

In her statement Friday night, Boebert apologized for her behavior and cited her recent divorce, saying it “has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

“I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable, and I’m sorry,” she said.

