Ken Paxton Blasts Joe Biden After His Acquittal Earlier Today

After his exoneration at the end of his impeachment trial today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Joe Biden. George Bush and his allies were blamed for the impeachment by Mr. Paxton’s lawyer. That isn’t how Ken Paxton saw it. He blames the Biden administration and the Texas House.

He plans to step up his lawsuits against the White House.

“Today, the truth prevailed. The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors. I’ve said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished,” Paxton said in a statement posted to X.

“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General, and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton’s letter read.

“The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt,” the embattled attorney general added.

Paxton then accused the White House of promoting “lawless policies” and promised that President Biden will be “held accountable.”

“Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged,” the statement read. “We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable.”

He didn’t explain why he blames the Biden administration.

Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social after his exoneration.

On Saturday, Trump released a statement congratulating the “Great People of Texas” and the State Senate following the acquittal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been a staunch ally on all articles of impeachment.

In his statement, Trump wrote, “Congratulations to the Great People of Texas, and the State Senate, for rejecting POLITICAL PERSECUTION, and respecting the Integrity of our Elections. We should choose our elected officials by VOTING, not by weaponizing government. That is for Banana Republics, and Third World Countries. Now Attorney General Ken Paxton can get back to work. He’s one of the BEST!”

It can be recalled President Trump warned Speaker Dade Phelan and the Texas RINOs that if this unfair process proceeds – “I WILL FIGHT YOU!”

“I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and watched as many other friends, including Ken Paxton, came along with me. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed—I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!” he wrote.

