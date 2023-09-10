Rep Lord Moves to Impeach Gov. Grisham for Breaking the Law

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham brazenly violated the 2nd Amendment this week and banned open and concealed carry in two counties for 30 days in reaction to the shooting death of a child. She decided to break the law using a child’s death as an excuse.

The order states “no person, other than a law enforcement officer or licensed security officer, shall possess a firearm … either openly or concealed, within cities or counties averaging 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents per year since 2021.”

Grisham, issued the executive order Thursday evening declaring gun violence a public health emergency.

She plans to go further with this constitutional violation, punishing innocent law-abiding citizens.

Grisham’s order calls upon the state Department of Health to compile and issue “a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico.”

Elon Musk reacted swiftly, “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

Reps. Block and Lord are on it and are moving to impeach Gov. Grisham. Rep. Lord noted that she has a “news flash” for Gov. Grisham, “The Second Amendment is an absolute right…” We’re on it, @elonmusk https://t.co/nh2vrPDoVi pic.twitter.com/lZbiJ9lbIe — Rep Stefani Lord (@Lord4NM) September 9, 2023

