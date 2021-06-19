Rep Mo Brooks destroys a sleazy reporter

A sleazy reporter tried to tie the legitimate concerns about the origins of the coronavirus and the CCP’s dishonesty to racism against Asian Americans. Rep Brooks leveled the reporter.

Watch:

Watch one of the most savage clapbacks of the week:

Rep. @MoBrooks destroys a reporter who attempts to tie concerns that the CCP lied about the origins of COVID to “attacks against Asian-Americans” pic.twitter.com/QoYtLMKwfv

— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2021