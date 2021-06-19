Glenn Greenwald asks obvious questions about the 1-6 riot at the Capitol



















Revolver News exposed what appears to be a government plot to make January 6th into an insurrection while it might have been a riot planned and executed to some degree by the government itself. There are many reasons to believe it is true.

The January 6th riot at the Capitol is to Trump supporters and conservatives in general what Russiagate and Ukraine were to Donald Trump. The government plans to eliminate the opposition. It’s quite Stalinesque.

Meanwhile, no one asks why the people in charge of the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi primarily, and Mitch McConnell secondarily, did nothing to prepare for possible violence and mayhem.

THE ILLOGIC

Glenn Greenwald, writing on substack asks if the January 6th riot was just an intel failure, why do they need a massive surveillance budget and Patriot-Act laws. On the other hand, if they allowed it to happen, was it negligence or intent?

– […] “If the FBI had advanced knowledge of what was being plotted yet did nothing to stop the attack, it raises numerous possibilities about why that is. It could be that they just had yet another “intelligence failure” of the kind that they claimed caused them to miss the 9/11 attack and therefore need massive new surveillance authorities, budget increases, and new Patriot-Act-type laws to fix it.

It could be that they allowed the riot to happen because they did not take it seriously enough or because some of them supported the cause behind it, or because they realized that there would be benefits to the security state if it happened. Or it could be that they were using those operatives under their control to plot with, direct, and drive the attack — as they have done so many times in the past — and allowed it to happen out of either negligence or intent.”

Greenwald suggests reading about the CIA Mockingbird plot and you can find information on this link.

On Tucker, Greenwald said this is the domestic war on terror. He explained how it was similar to the FBI directing and funding the jihadist terror plots and then bragging about its success. He also explained the media’s support in this clip

