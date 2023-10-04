Rep. Nancy Pelosi Ordered to Move Out of the Speaker’s Office

Representative Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the interim speaker, Rep. Patrick, McHenry of North Carolina, ordered her to vacate her office in the Capitol building, reports CNN.

She has another office in the Cannon House building and has held onto her Speaker’s office since she left the speakership.

Pelosi‘s not in DC, and she won’t immediately move her belongings.

”With all of the important decisions that the new Republican leadership must address, which we are all eagerly, awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new speaker, was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol. Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend, Dianne Feinstein, I am not able to retrieve my belongings at this time.”

Pelosi added in her statement that the “eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished. Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them. Now that the new Republican leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people,” she concluded with sarcasm dripping from her tongue.

We’re glad she doesn’t care.

Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry will preside over the vote and selection of the House’s new Speaker. He will also be able to recess the chamber, adjourn, and recognize Speaker nominations.

What do you think of the message that Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry sent?

As an aside, there is no tradition or history here. Nancy gave the last person a nice office. That’s it. There’s no tradition, no precedent, and no nothing.

I keep thinking of the lectern guy. Perhaps he could help her move. He might not be willing, though, after they treated him like a felon for joking around.

Related