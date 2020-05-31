Rep Omar fundraises off the Democrat riots

As rioters, under the false guise of protesting for George Floyd, destroy property, burn U.S. cities and, in some cases, kill people, Rep. Ilhan Omar is fundraising off it. She is doing it via the far-left progressive organization, Act Blue.

PUTTING THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE FOR JUSTICE?

She actually said that the rioters are putting their lives on the line for justice. In truth, they’re criminals burning down cities.

“Organizers in Minnesota are putting their lives on the line for justice,” Omar tweeted Friday. “It’s time for us to show up for them. Join @AyannaPressley, @AOC, @RashidaTlaib, and me.” Below the statement was a graphic reading, “Stand up for Racial Justice,” which linked to an ActBlue.com donation page, she tweeted.

“In pivotal moments like this, we must uplift the people and organizations on the ground doing the critical work to rebuild our communities, like Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block,” the ActBlue page states. “Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are coming together to raise $50,000 for these organizations. Join them in demanding racial justice by donating whatever you can.”

That’s sadly ironic given black businesses and housing projects were destroyed by these rioters.

ActBlue is a nonprofit organization that raises funds exclusively for “Democratic candidates and up and down the ballot, progressive organizations, and nonprofits. Our tools make it possible for anyone to build a grassroots campaign or movement and give donors an easy and secure way to support their favorite candidates and causes.“

