Rep Rosa DeLauro Politicizes Female Crash Dummies

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is thrilled about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg adding female crash dummies. It’s about gender equality for her.

Rep. DeLauro praised Pete Buttigieg for addressing “the roadway safety crisis including the critical funding that would accelerate the development in this area. I’ve written to you about the use of female dummies in crash testing. This will start to fight the gender inequity among vehicle safety and crash victims.”

It’s hard to see this as a gender equality issue, but she will do anything she can do to politicize everything. Everything is divisive identity politics for her party.

So far, Mr. Buttigieg is a failure as Transportation Secretary, but hope springs eternal. He did get those dummies.

