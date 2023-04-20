Joe Biden to Announce His Run for the Presidency Next Week

Joe Biden is running for office again and plans to announce it next week in a video. That’s appropriate since he can barely speak and likes to campaign from his basement.

The only reason he’s being allowed to run might be because they know they will cheat again. We will see massive mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, Zuckerbucks, Soros bucks, free publicity 24/7 from mainstream media, and deals with people like Stacey Abrams.

If the hard-left Joe wins, he’ll be 86 years old when his term ends. His list of successes:

Afghanistan Surrender

Open Borders

Energy failure, beginning with the Keystone Pipeline

Inflation

Ballooning Debt

Expansion of the administrative state

Classified documents in a garage where his corrupt son could get to them

Sketchy dealings through his son

Mandated vaccines, lcokdowns, quarantines, and calls for vaccine passports

Using Ukrainian people to fight our proxy war

Putting us in danger or entering World War III

High gas and electric prices

He’s the most divisive leader since Jefferson Davis

No rule of law

Pro-criminal policies

Assists cartels bringing in fentanyl and sex trafficking with open border policies

Supply chain crisis

Weaponized agencies, including the DOJ and FBI

Constant lying

🚨BREAKING: Biden to announce 2024 Presidential re-election run next week via pre-recorded video pic.twitter.com/R7UiYDZp0L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2023

