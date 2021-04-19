Rep. Taylor-Greene comes out fighting, will introduce resolution to expel Maxine









Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vilified for things she said in the past, but we only consider what she says now. And, frankly, she is one of the few people who is fighting for our country. She’s also fighting for accountability.

After Rep. Maxine Waters called for violence if the Derek Chauvin trial doesn’t end in a murder conviction, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will introduce a resolution calling on Congress to expel the sixteen-term Representative.

Why aren’t more doing the same? Republicans don’t know how to fight like Democrats. They need to learn fast and they could learn from her.

Rep. Taylor Greene said, “Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society…After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and drive-by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning…As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.#ExpelMaxineWaters”

That’s all true but it isn’t proven that the drive-by shooting is directly tied to Waters remarks but it did happen within hours of Maxine’s call to violence.

President Trump was impeached for allegedly inciting a riot when all he did was give a typical political stump speech. Maxine Waters actually incited violence. Watch the video.

Two National Guard members were injured in a shooting just hours after Rep. Waters made this incendiary statement, directly calling for violence. she must be stripped from her committees and suspended immediately from social media for inciting violence. https://t.co/sWJrEDnCDe — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) April 18, 2021

