Rep. Zeldin blasts Pelosi for saying Soleimani death was ‘disproportionate’

Nancy Pelosi issued her statement about the airstrike on Friday that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani. She called it “disproportionate.” She gave no such statement when Osama bin Laden was killed. She claims Congress needed to give authorization for this counterterrorism operation, which is absurd.

Obama launched 2,800 strikes on Iraq and Syria without congressional approval, but she gave no such statement.

“American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American service members, diplomats, and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.

“The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

The President just gave them notice for future attacks.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Rep. Zeldin straightened Pelosi out.

Pelosi says killing the officially designated & sanctioned terrorist Qassim Soleimani was “disproportionate”. After killing 500-600+ US troops & wounding thousands more, at what point is taking out the person responsible “proportionate”? How many more US troops would need to die? pic.twitter.com/7hNe4muejs — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 4, 2020