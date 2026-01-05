Report: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prepared to Flee to Moscow

As the protests in Iran spread, a report in Sunday’s Times of London claims Ayatollah Khamenei is preparing to flee to Moscow. Whether this is true, we cannot say.

One day after the daring capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in an early-morning raid, the Times quoted intelligence sources that said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 86-year-old supreme leader of Iran’s theocratic dictatorship, had a back-up plan to get out of Dodge if the protests against his regime, which began in late December, intensified.

He should have an escape plan, since he now knows for certain that Israel or the US can get to him. He’s not safe anywhere. In 1999, 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022, Khamenei’s government has faced massive popular opposition. Each time, his forces brutally suppressed all dissent. However, this time, President Trump appears to have their backs.

Iran is a nation of paper tigers. When the US bombed their facilities, they put up no resistance.

The Ayatollah also sees what happened to Maduro, easily and quickly.

Khamenei, 86, plans to escape Tehran with a close circle of up to 20 aides and family, should he see that the army and security called on to quell the unrest are deserting, defecting, or failing to follow orders.

“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” an intelligence source told The Times.

Beni Sabti, who served for decades in Israeli intelligence after fleeing the regime eight years after the Islamic revolution, told The Times that Khamenei would flee to Moscow as “there is no other place for him.”

Given the situation, it is wise for him to have Plan B. If he loses control of the military, it is over for him.

If the scions escape, they can come back as Khomenei did in 1979.