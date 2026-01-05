Report: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prepared to Flee to Moscow

As the protests in Iran spread, a report in Sunday’s Times of London claims Ayatollah Khamenei is preparing to flee to Moscow. Whether this is true, we cannot say.
One day after the daring capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in an early-morning raid, the Times quoted intelligence sources that said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 86-year-old supreme leader of Iran’s theocratic dictatorship, had a back-up plan to get out of Dodge if the protests against his regime, which began in late December, intensified.
He should have an escape plan, since he now knows for certain that Israel or the US can get to him. He’s not safe anywhere. In 1999, 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022, Khamenei’s government has faced massive popular opposition. Each time, his forces brutally suppressed all dissent. However, this time, President Trump appears to have their backs.
Iran is a nation of paper tigers. When the US bombed their facilities, they put up no resistance.
The Ayatollah also sees what happened to Maduro, easily and quickly.
The Times reports:
Khamenei, 86, plans to escape Tehran with a close circle of up to 20 aides and family, should he see that the army and security called on to quell the unrest are deserting, defecting, or failing to follow orders.
“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” an intelligence source told The Times.
Beni Sabti, who served for decades in Israeli intelligence after fleeing the regime eight years after the Islamic revolution, told The Times that Khamenei would flee to Moscow as “there is no other place for him.”
Given the situation, it is wise for him to have Plan B. If he loses control of the military, it is over for him.
If the scions escape, they can come back as Khomenei did in 1979.
Israel needs to stop “getting to” other nation’s leaders. Israel officials announced they are preparing for war. What that really means is that Israel, as the predator it is, will resume bombing of Iran due to the vulnerable state. Israel did the same to Syria, Bombing a nation which was overthrown is predatory behavior.
I must ask the same question? With Khamenei gone but his evil government still in control, will it make any more difference than the removal of Maduro, while his communist led cartel still rules Venezuela? It is hard for me to believe these two evil men are such great leaders, their movements will collapse without out them.
Moscow would be a good place for him. Perhaps he could convert Putin to Islam?
Great humor!