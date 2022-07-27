Report: Corrupt FBI Pressures Agents to Pad Domestic Terrorism Data

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray about a report by whistleblowers accusing FBI officials of pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” even in the cases that do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Given the narrative pushed by the Biden Administration that domestic violent extremism is the “greatest threat” facing our country, the revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous.

In June 2021, Wray testified that the FBI has a very, very active domestic terrorism investigation program and that he doubled the amount of domestic terrorism investigations. Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeated that talking point,” the letter reads.

Multiple agents from different offices say numbers of Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) are padded to please supervisors.

Agents are encouraged and incentivized to reclassify cases as DVE cases even though there is minimal, circumstantial evidence to support the reclassification. Another whistleblower “stated that a field office Counterterrorism Assistant Special Agent in Charge and the FBI’s Director of the Counterterrorism Division have pressured agents to move cases into the DVE category to hit self-created performance metrics. According to whistleblowers, the FBI uses these metrics to dispense awards and promotions. Every whistleblower has called it an environment of “pressure” within the FBI.

Jordan said padding DVE data cheapens actual examples of violent extremism. This information also reinforces our concerns – about which we have written to you several times — regarding the FBI’s politicization under your leadership.

Multiple whistleblowers have disclosed how the Biden FBI is conducting a “purge” of FBI employees holding conservative views. You have ignored these concerns. It appears instead that the FBI is more focused on classifying investigations to meet a woke left-wing agenda.

Jordan then advised Wray that he wants numerous data on the DVE investigations by August 16th at 5 pm.

Do you think Wray will ignore it? If this information is corrupt, the FBI is corrupt, as Sen. Grassley said, to its very core.

🚨 #BREAKING 🚨 Whistleblowers: FBI Leadership Pressuring Agents to Artificially Pad Domestic Terrorism Data pic.twitter.com/fGuQbUbjX3 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2022

