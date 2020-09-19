Dem threat: vote for Biden, don’t fill SCOTUS seat, or face violent riots

If Democratic nominee Joe Biden loses in the fall, there will be violence across the United States, according to a growing number of commentators and political activists. This follows similar comments by Joe Biden last month. In other words, if you don’t vote for Joe Biden, you will suffer through violence across the United States. You can add filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat to that.

Vote for Joe or else. Do not fill RBG’s eat or else.

It’s a shakedown. Pay them off with your vote or they will riot and burn — mostly black — neighborhoods down.

A FEW EXAMPLES

“If Biden loses, mass unrest is more unlikely — because the left will have more difficulty accepting the results,” said Atlantic contributor Shadi Hamid.

In another opinion article, he wrote, “A loss by Joe Biden under these circumstances is the worst case not because Trump will destroy America (he can’t), but because it is the outcome most likely to undermine faith in democracy, resulting in more of the social unrest and street battles that cities including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have seen in recent months.”

“For this reason,” Hamid writes, “strictly law-and-order Republicans who have responded in dismay to scenes of rioting and looting have an interest in Biden winning — even if they could never bring themselves to vote for him.”

All of these riots are from the left. They are hate-filled get out the vote efforts and you won’t hear much in the way of criticism from Joe Biden or any of the Democrat leadership over the violence. These are their peeps.

If they do not get what they want on Election Day, including various ways to “occupy shit, hold space, and shut things down, not just on Election Day but for weeks,” one activist told the Daily Beast.

Let’s not forget Rosa Brooks.

On Sept. 3, the Washington Post published an opinion article by Transition Integrity Project co-founder Rosa Brooks, who warns that there will be mass violence unless Biden wins in a landslide.

The Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, published an opinion piece last week by Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University, in which she detailed the results of a “war games” exercise she helped to organize through the “Transition Integrity Project” group, in which a number of actors explored a variety of different election outcomes.

“A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power. Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis,” Brooks wrote.

Biden himself has warned, “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

DO NOT FILL THE SEAT OR THERE WILL BE VIOLENCE

Democrats are now telling us that if we replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, they will burn it all down. Some say it’s the ‘RBG Revolution.’ We not only have to vote for Joe, but we must also keep the SCOTUS seat open until a progressive can be put on the bench.

Justice Ginsburg could have retired when Barack Obama was president. She chose not to and that is on her. In any case, does anyone think for one minute that if the situation was reversed, the Democrats would not fill the seat??? Anyone?

We already posted a list of some of the threats — the Democrats say they will “burn it down.” What happened to the Constitution?

IT HAS ALREADY BEGUN

Violent protests in New York City following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

A Democrat Hollywood producer/playwright plans to shut everything down. He can join the rest of the mob. He won’t personally do it. This guy doesn’t want to end up in jail. Like most of these loudmouths, he will encourage stupid kids to do it.

Save us from the new Democrat Party.