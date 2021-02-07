Report: FBI raiding homes of Trump supporters not in the Capitol

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says the FBI is raiding the homes of Trump supporters who were not in the Capitol. One was a DEA agent who had his gun and credentials confiscated.

The media is claiming they interviewed those who participated in 1st Amendment activities.

We also know that Bank of America has scoured their records to give personal information of their customers to the FBI unconstitutionally.

Nothing like this is done to the violent, communist groups of Antifa or Black Lives Matter and their offshoots.

We now know that the Left, mostly the Left but not all, formed a superstructure of alliances with some strange bedfellows all aimed at destroying Donald Trump and America First. It was published in Newsweek, and you can read more here, here, and here.

In 2017, Sperry told us that Obama created an “organizing superstructure” to obstruct and bring down Trump’s presidency.

