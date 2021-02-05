Tucker says Bank of America secretly gives customer’s private info to the Feds

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday during his show that Bank of America has been working secretly with the federal government to “actively, but secretly” hunt extremists by sharing private information. They do it “without the knowledge or the consent of its customers.”

And these customers are not criminals or wanted by the FBI!

Carlson exclusively obtained the evidence of Bank of America’s activities. He described how the bank was assisting federal investigators in their investigation following the melee at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

“This show has obtained, exclusively, evidence that Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the country with more than 60 million customers, is actively, but secretly, engaged in the hunt for extremists in cooperation with the government,” Carlson said. “Bank of America is, without the knowledge or the consent of its customers, sharing private information with federal law enforcement agencies. Bank of America, effectively, is acting as an intelligence agency. But they are not telling you about it.”

Related