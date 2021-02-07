Wyoming GOP overwhelmingly votes to censure Rep. Cheney for impeachment vote

The Wyoming GOP overwhelmingly censured Rep. Liz Cheney for her impeachment vote.

Only eight of the 74-member state GOP’s central committee opposed censure in a vote that didn’t proceed to a formal count.

The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn’t offer Trump “formal hearing or due process.”

“We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election,” said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in 2016. “The Republican Party needs to put her on notice.”

Added Joey Correnti, GOP chairman in Carbon County where the censure vote was held: “Does the voice of the people matter and if it does, does it only matter at the ballot box?”

We might add tht she supported an unconstitutional impeachment to settle her conscience. She also issued a very strong, vile statement. Was that necessary?

THE STATEMENT

Far from leading a peaceful demonstration, Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement ahead of the Jan. 13 impeachment vote.

DJT didn’t summon a mob. There was a rally scheduled and he jumped on it. The rallies were always peaceful before this. Donald Trump can’t be responsible for a small percentage of people in attendance who were looking for trouble anymore than we blame Bernie for his BernieBros and the lunatic who shot up Republicans on a ball field in Arlington. The fact is that hundreds of thousands of people were peaceful. Additionally, the mob that broke windows and attacked the police pre-planned it.

DJT didn’t light any flame with his speech. He told them to march “peacefully and patriotically.”

“Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution,” Cheney said.

Would she want to be impeached without due process or a formal hearing? That’s what her conscience says is okay? That’s what she thinks the Constitution demands?

Is that believable? She’s a bright woman. It’s possible her hatred took over her reason, although we can’t read her mind.

Cheney won her third election with 70% of the vote, but now has two primary challengers.

