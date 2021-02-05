Time Mag details cabal of powerful groups that united to take down DJT

An absolutely stunning article in Time Magazine describes a year-long cabal of mostly leftists who banded together to defeat Donald Trump to allegedly save democracy.

They never refer to the Republic in this piece, so one might infer that when they say Democracy, they mean the socialist democracy, not the Republic.

It’s a very long article and it’s part one of more to come. Basically, the author Molly Ball says there was “an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans” who formed a pact.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO announced it on Election Day. It was allegedly inspired by the “racial-justice protests –in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

Trump never assaulted democracy. He assaulted socialism/communism/globalism. His America First agenda must have terrified him.

They claimed Trump was trying to corrupt the election.

The “loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President.”

Under the guise of caring about the ‘democracy,’ the cabal claimed the attack was warranted and exacting. The coalition hit every possible avenue of attack:

“The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.”

“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers, and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

Of course, the brain behind it was an attorney for Marxist Obama. Norm Eisen is a Marxist, a globalist.

This is quite the story:

This is the inside story of the conspiracy to save the 2020 election, based on access to the group’s inner workings, never-before-seen documents, and interviews with dozens of those involved from across the political spectrum. It is the story of an unprecedented, creative, and determined campaign whose success also reveals how close the nation came to disaster. “Every attempt to interfere with the proper outcome of the election was defeated,” says Ian Bassin, co-founder of Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan rule-of-law advocacy group. “But it’s massively important for the country to understand that it didn’t happen accidentally. The system didn’t work magically. Democracy is not self-executing.”

Time is basically bragging about what was done. So are the members of the cabal, “and they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

The story is quite long with tremendous detail, and it was bipartisan.

They love their globalism, and it has nothing to do with the Founding or preserving the ‘democracy.’ It isn’t even about the climate or racial injustice, as they claim.

It was a fairly covert joining of corporations, unions. leftist activists and politicians making sure they controlled the election. They realized the power they had to control if they banded together against the American people represented by DJT. DJT may not be perfect but he was there for the typical American and made tremendous sacrifices for us.

They want America Last and globalism with global government. That’s really what is going on and it’s very short-sighted of them. After they lose their liberties too, their wealth and power won’t mean much. These are people who care nothing for America or the rule of law. They pretend they are saving the planet, and maybe they believe it, but it’s nothing more than plain-old power grabs, greed, and arrogance.

