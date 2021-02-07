CNN admits Officer Sicknick did not suffer blunt force trauma

A CNN article titled, “Investigators struggle to build murder case in the death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick,” buried the lede. The real story begins in paragraph 8.

The article states that U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died during the U.S. Capitol building melee, was not killed by blunt force trauma. He was not struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

NO EVIDENCE OF BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA

From the CNN article:

According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that a fire extinguisher fatally struck him are not true.

The report notes that Sicknick’s cause of death is still unknown. The “findings from a medical examiner’s review have not yet been released, and authorities have not made any announcements about that ongoing process.”

Officer Sicknick suffered a blood clot and died of a stroke.

The officer came into contact with pepper spray, and doctors are looking to see if the irritant was a trigger for his illness. They are also looking for a pre-existing condition.

STRUGGLING TO BUILD A MURDER CASE WITHOUT EVIDENCE

The report did say that authorities are “struggling to build a federal murder case” in Sicknick’s death. The reason is there is a “lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death.”

Law enforcement is said to have “reviewed video and photographs that show Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries.”

Endless reports jumping to conclusions claimed Officer Sicknick was hit with a fire extinguisher while in a struggle at the Capitol.

THE MEDIA DECEIVED TO SPREAD A NARRATIVE

Without any evidence, the media ran with gossip and conjecture, and they knew it.

The New York Times reported on Jan. 8: “At some point in the chaos — with the mob rampaging through the halls of Congress while lawmakers were forced to hide under their desks — he was struck with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials.”

On the same day, the Associated Press reported: “Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during a struggle, two law enforcement officials said, although it was not clear if he was the officer shown in the video.”

The New York Daily News ran a story with the headline: “Hero Capitol Police cop killed by a blow to the head with a fire extinguisher during Trump-inspired riot.”

The media continually repeats the same stories if it fits the narrative. Only six companies feed us all our news, and they all agree on the one narrative.

THE FIRE EXTINGUISHER

Robert Sanford, the man, seen in the video attacking the police with the fire extinguisher, was arrested on Jan. 14 by federal authorities. He was charged with assaulting a police officer, Milton reports.

“Sanford is not suspected in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick,” CBS News reported last month.

Another man threw an extinguisher at officers. Officer Sicknick was not in that group.

Officer Sicknick, 42, was a New Jersey native and former member of the Air National Guard, deployed two times overseas.

He was honored in the Rotunda, and Democrats politicized it.

In addition, none of the deaths are homicides.

