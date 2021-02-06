Trump was right about the cabal to destroy him, now they rub it in

Time Magazine’s Molly Ball exposed and bragged about the coordinated effort to take the election from Donald Trump. The cabal included unions, Big Tech, the media, corporations, the Chamber of Commerce, and Republicans. They joined together to destroy the outsider who represented only the people.
Now, they are rubbing our faces in it.
THE TIME STORY BEGINS
“In a way, Trump was right.
“There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.
The unholy alliance of strange bedfellows:
“The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensure it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors. The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.”
Watch and read the story at Time:
The heaping steaming pile of FAIL will be for their faces to be rubbed in.
The self proclaimed masters of the universe are half wit dullards who have sold out their own country for short term gain.
There is no where to run to and this applies to them.
The Big Steal was a bridge too far and there will be consequences for the (s)election of the Jamaican/Indian African-American the Kamal.
The rest of the world is having a huge belly laugh and just read a Russian page having a good time clown horn honking over some pathetic rep from Minnesotastan crying about its white privilege during official government work or is it woke hours.
The rainbow flags flying over embassies is already meme material for more laughs of the day.
You own it Üniparty so wear it well.
TIME just admitted election fraud took place, they got states to change voting systems and laws,they fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time,…….Truth be told, the only reason why the election fraud allegations have not seen a court room is that they are so outrageous and blatantly obvious that it would result in the mass incarceration of democratic politicians at all levels of government (probably some republican ones too), prominent business execs and prominent media members. We can probably throw-in quite a few lawyers and judges too. It very well may result in war with other countries too resulting from their involvement in stealing the election
You knew all this if you had been listening to anything but the Main Stream Media.