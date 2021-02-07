Report: FBI raiding homes of Trump supporters not in the Capitol on 1-6

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says the FBI is raiding the homes of Trump supporters who were not in the Capitol. One was a DEA agent who had his gun and credentials confiscated.

The media is claiming they interviewed those who participated in 1st Amendment activities.

We also know that Bank of America has scoured their records to give personal information of their customers to the FBI unconstitutionally.

Nothing like this is done to the violent, communist groups of Antifa or Black Lives Matter and their offshoots.

BREAKING: FBI raiding homes of Trump supporters who were not inside Capitol, inclg DEA agent who had gun & credentials confiscated. But most case files read: “Interviewed, participated in 1st A activities, closed.” Same scrutiny not applied to Antifa/BLM agitators who were there — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 7, 2021

Trump supporter Noel Fritsch said on Twitter that the FBI went to his house and intimidated his pregnant wife. They told her they’d be back repeatedly. Fritsch said he wasn’t even at the Capitol.

The FBI dropped by the house to intimidate my pregnant (38 weeks) wife yesterday. They told her they’d be back repeatedly until they speak with me. Merrick: Here’s my statement. Thanks to @CassandraRules

& @gatewaypundit. https://t.co/RCnYqOfQtH — Noel Fritsch (@NoelFritsch) February 5, 2021

He wrote further on Twitter:

I have a few questions for the @FBI: Since ZERO EVIDENCE exists that I attended the Jan 6 Rally or the post-rally tresspass, how did you come to believe it was necessary to visit my home? An anonymous tipster? Did the Anon. give you any evidence? Who is the Anon.?

If there was not an Anon. tip, was the tipster in any way political? Did they offer you any rationale for harassing my family at my house? If there is no evidence I was there, how was the visit anything but pure intimidation, with an eye toward MALICIOUS PROSECUTION?

Do you believe it is a good use of taxpayer funds and USG manpower to send FBI field agents to the homes of political enemies? Can you prove that your visit WAS NOT an effort to intimidate a political enemy?

Tucker recently did a segment on Bank of America giving the FBI the names of people who were in DC. A B of A customer said they used the info to interrogate her.

Tucker Carlson reveals that Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot. The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/QtwNv8EaWQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

THE CONSPIRACY

We now know that the Left, mostly the Left but not all, formed a superstructure of alliances with some strange bedfellows all aimed at destroying Donald Trump and America First. It was published in Newsweek, and you can read more here, here, and here.

In 2017, Sperry told us that Obama created an “organizing superstructure” to obstruct and bring down Trump’s presidency:

