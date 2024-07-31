Report: Hamas Leaders Bodyguards Might Have Helped Kill the Monster

Israel Hayom reports that, based on preliminary Iranian inquiries, Haniyeh was eliminated by a drone that had infiltrated his room, acting on intelligence allegedly provided by a member of his close protection team.

Haniyeh is responsible for Oct. 7 and the war that ensued, killing untold numbers of Israelis and Gazans. His terrorist group uses the Palestinians as human shields. Haniyeh used to boast of the PR advantage in doing it. Three of Haniyeh’s terrorist sons were killed recently.

At 1:45 a.m., residents in the city’s upscale northern district were jolted by the sound of a powerful explosion. Within hours, Iranian authorities confirmed that Ismail Haniyeh had been eliminated in a drone strike. He was visiting Iran.

THE UNCONFIRMED REPORT

The initial statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards indicated that Haniyeh’s “residence” was targeted. It resulted in the death of the Hamas leader and “one of his security personnel.”

Sky News Arabic, citing Iranian sources, reported that a missile hit the location where Haniyeh was staying. It was allegedly launched from a nearby building.

The report states that following the assassination, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convened an emergency session. A senior official who attended the meeting claimed there are suspicions that Haniyeh’s inner security circle, specifically his bodyguards, may have been complicit in the targeted killing.

Israel Hayom cannot confirm the reports.