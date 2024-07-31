Israel Killed Hamas Leader in Iran in His Sleep

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said. They blame Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating the conflict. Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has pledged to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The strike came just after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran. It was only hours after Israel targeted a top commander in Iran’s ally Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The day before, Israel targeted Fuad Shaker, who was behind the murder of 12 children and the wounding of 30 on a soccer field. Israel believes they killed Shakr.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was unaware, uninvolved in the Haniyeh assassination.

Israel doesn’t trust the Biden/Harris administration not to warn their enemies about their plans.

This is something that voters need to consider in November. Our allies don’t trust Harris not to help the ENEMY.

The US has been repeatedly and credibly suspected of warning Israel’s enemies of upcoming attacks.

In April, the U.S. was accused of allowing Iran a reasonable strike against Israel.

Kamala Harris and Joseph Biden funded Iran openly, blatantly and without remorse. Iran’s ruling fanatics are funding Hezbollah in turn. Once Iran develops nuclear weapons thanks to Obama/Harris/Biden, this won’t be just rockets. It will be nuclear war. https://t.co/6H3Q5pyMgH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2024