Russia says it will consider the deployment of German Leopard 2 tanks as the use of a nuclear “dirty bomb” if Ukraine and the West use shells containing uranium core. Additionally, Poland claims jets will be sent, another redline. Warmonger Brian Kilmeade and Senator Vance debate the key reasons behind the war no American got to vote for or against to give you more insight.

Leopard 2 tanks can be armed with “silver bullets.” The uranium-core weapons were used in Iraq but are now largely discontinued.

The ammunition known as the ‘Silver Bullet,’ which we used in the Gulf War and during Allied bombing in Kosovo and Yugoslavia, uses dense depleted uranium or spent uranium fuel to penetrate the thick steel of enemy tanks.

Ukrainians can’t be trusted not to use uranium-core bullets if they have them. They want World War III on their behalf.

Check out the debate between J.D. Vance and Brian Kilmeade at the end. You decide if this is what you want for the USA.

JETS GOING TO UKRAINE

Allegedly, in spring 2022, Warsaw secretly delivered several of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite the Polish government officially denying any such deals, a local paper has claimed, citing sources.

RT reports that according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP), the planes were sent over using a “combined” method, apparently meaning that they were delivered in a disassembled state and declared as spare parts.

“The fuselage and the wings are also spare parts,” DGP wrote Wednesday, citing sources within the Polish government.

We can’t confirm that because we quickly reached our limit on articles in the Polish newspaper, but we did find this next article that states we are training pilots and are likely planning to give Ukrainians F-16s.

However, according to Komputerswiat.pl in March of 2022, the Ukrainian army announced…aircraft will be donated by several European countries, including Poland. In total, our neighbor will receive over 70 MiG-29 and Su-25 fighters and attack aircraft.

What we can confirm from Dziennik Gazeta Prawna is they believe the US is training pilots and the US will likely send jest (Google translation):

“Last week, just before the meeting of representatives of a group of countries supporting Ukraine at the military base in Ramstein, the allies also announced the delivery of further combat vehicles (including the USA and Canada) or artillery (Sweden). So far, however, no binding declaration has been made by NATO countries regarding the aircraft.

But that, too, is slowly changing. – Our military pilots are in the United States, and funds have been allocated for their training in the USA. The type of aircraft that will probably be delivered to Ukraine has already been determined, and the dates and conditions of training have been set, announced Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Last week, Wopke Hoekstra, the foreign minister and deputy prime minister of the Dutch government, stated that the country would approach the request for F-16s “with an open mind.” Meanwhile, Andriy Melnyk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, pleased with the planned deliveries of tanks, called for the formation of a coalition working on transferring combat aircraft to Ukraine.

It’s likely to happen, and we are at war with a nuclear nation if this newspaper is correct:

“It is likely that older versions of the F-16 will be handed over. These planes are very common among Western countries, but nowadays, they are almost not produced (there was a time when production was completely stopped), and the most frequently purchased machine is the F-35… But if according to Ignat, Ukrainian pilots are already in the US, it can be optimistic that Western planes will be able to fly over Ukraine already at the end of this year.”

“In addition to the MiG-29 and F-16, Western allies may also consider transferring other types of aircraft. Already in the summer, there was information that American A-10 could be delivered to our eastern neighbors. At this stage, it is also possible to transfer older versions of the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripens.”

Why would Poland want to help Ukraine in the first place after the horrendous genocide they committed on the Polish people? Poles, no matter their age, were tortured, dismembered while alive, burned alive, and so on by Ukrainians.

WHAT’S THE POINT OF THIS WAR?

The Liberty Daily posted an article on Fox in which warmonger Brian Kilmeade and Senator Vance debated the war. J.D. Vance asked what the point was.

So the question becomes, ‘what is our ultimate objective here?’” Vance said. “Is it to kill as many Ukrainians and as many Russians as possible? Or is it to bring some sort of resolution to this conflict that hopefully allows us to rebuild Ukraine, allows the Ukrainians to rebuild their country and also prevents the risk of further escalation?”

Kilmeade then asked Vance what he believes the objective should be.

“De-escalate the conflict,” Vance answered, warning that the situation could eventually become “uncontrollable.”

Kilmeade said Russia winning emboldens them to attack neighbors.

“It’s a fair point, Brian,” Vance responded, “but the counterargument to that is that we have spent so much of our munitions down, so much of our military grade equipment down, that if we have to fight a war against China, which I think is far more likely, and frankly, it’s a far more dangerous opponent. … unfortunately, we cannot fight two enemies at once.”

Related