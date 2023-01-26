New Developments in the Epstein/Maxwell Sex Scandal!

By Mark Schwendau

There have been several recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell Little St. James Island sex scandal that seem to suggest those involved are about to have their world implode around them.

The first development involved new lawsuits filed late last month by United States Virgin Islands (USVI) attorney general Denise George, who said two of Epstein’s banks should have known about the financier’s crimes and should have reported them as part of anti-money laundering red flag laws.

“JP Morgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise,” the lawsuit states, as first reported by Bloomberg on December 28. “Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JP Morgan.”

JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank had since asked a US judge to dismiss the lawsuits by the women litigants who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse of them when they were then underage. They make a claim the banks enabled and ignored red flags about the late financier’s sex trafficking.

In papers filed in Manhattan Federal Court in New York, the banks said they did not participate in or benefit from sex trafficking by their former client and that the unnamed women failed to allege violations of federal anti-trafficking law.

The banks also argued they had no duty to protect the women from Epstein and did not cause his abuses. This pleading seemingly serves to answer these women’s claims under a recent New York law that lets abuse victims sue even after a statute of limitations has expired.

Lawsuits by the women seek class-action status and unspecified damages. They were filed on November 24 by lawyers representing many Epstein accusers.

Epstein was said to be a JP Morgan client from about 2000 to 2013 and a Deutsche Bank client from 2013 to 2018, court-filed papers show.

The JP Morgan plaintiff is said to be a former ballet dancer who Epstein abused and trafficked from 2006 to 2013, while the Deutsche Bank plaintiff said she suffered from similar misconduct between 2003 and 2018. Both women allege numerous cash payments from the two banks were used to pay Epstein’s victims off. Previously, New York State’s financial regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million over its relationship with Epstein in July 2020.

Epstein was widely reported to have taken his own life in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in August of 2019. Several odd anomalies to his death make it look suspicious to this day, including no security cameras being operational in his cell block, the guards being said to have fallen asleep, and everything for him to have hung himself should have been removed from the cell.

So now comes another interesting development as Ghislaine Maxwell recently offered her first television interview to say Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in that New York jail.

“I believe that he was murdered,” socialite Maxwell said during a series of prison interviews aired on Britain’s TalkTV. “I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened.”

“Most damning moments from Ghislaine Maxwell’s TalkTV interview”

The very private Maxwell’s consent to these interviews seemed odd to most. She also mentioned during these talks something related to recent events in England. Prince Andrew is preparing the challenge victim Virginia Giuffre to get a court ruling against him reversed. Earlier, Prince Andrew had his royal patronages and military titles stripped from him by his mother, the Queen.

Maxwell said in one interview, “I don’t believe it’s (the picture) real for a second,” Maxwell told TalkTV. “It’s a fake … there’s never been an original, and further, there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.” Maxwell had previously claimed she did not recall the picture taken of the three of them (Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and herself) but never said anything about it being faked.

This seemed suspiciously timed to Prince Andrew’s recent reverse litigation preparation:

“Prince Andrew building $12M legal ‘war chest’ to demand Virginia Giuffre retract sexual abuse claims: reports.”

Mainstream media [MSM] still will not report Maxwell was the real mastermind behind Epstein’s exploits. She helped to create his persona and image. It has been argued the two created the world’s largest BLACKMAIL ring to control elected politicians, entertainment celebrities, and mainstream media executives alike all around the world. Some claim a connection between the two with the CIA, Mossad, and MI6 (the Rothschild’s/Rockefeller’s regime), a claim that would sound like another crazy conspiracy theory until the recent news release by Tucker Carlson that the CIA was involved in the John F. Kennedy assassination.

“Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this…”

Couple this with what some internet pundits are claiming to be a partial list of names from Epstein’s black book as well as the flight logs, which dropped shortly after the Maxwell interviews, and things are heating up and getting most interesting!

“JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ISLAND FLIGHT LOGS FINALLY RELEASED: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”

As Congress begins its investigation of issues of Ukraine money laundering, Biden’s classified documents in his home, the Crypto connection to the Democratic Party, the Hunter Biden laptop, and exposure of the Hollywood elite and their connection to Epstein Island will get interesting. Get your popcorn!

CONCLUSION:

The Epstein case is HUGE…

It seems to be unraveling at the perfect time to open the cases to investigate the names and companies as well as their connection to the Pentagon, Obama, and Clintons. It has been rumored members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), CIA, Pentagon, and Davos Group (WEF) are all in the flight logs and-or Epstein’s black book. It is also rumored that Epstein and Maxwell have some of these world-famous people in videos engaging in acts of sex, pedophilia, child rape, and even child sacrifice that Jeffrey Epstein recorded without their knowledge for blackmail purposes.

It is reported that these videos are hidden around the world as an insurance policy for Ghislaine Maxwell if she suddenly commits suicide. In such an event, her associates are to release the videos worldwide.

Her recent television appearances in the UK may have been a not-so-subtle reminder to the world’s globalists.

There are some important things to note in this case. First, President Trump had the highest rate of cracking down on sex traffickers and pedophiles of any president. These two prominent arrests are testaments to this statistical fact.

July 6, 2019 – Jeffrey Epstein is arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

July 2, 2020 – Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Then there are these interesting tidbits:

Former President Bill Clinton was said to have visited the island more than 20 times, and his name appears on the flight logs, but he said he was never there.

After the arrest of Epstein, the FBI raided his island, and agents in scuba gear were seen conducting dives off the edges of the island. Those images seemingly have since been removed from the Internet. What were they looking for?

Among the locals of the other islands around Little St. James, everybody called Little St. James Island “Pedophile Island.” It is widely reported rooms would go quiet if anybody dared to mention the island, Jeffrey Epstein, or his jet, the “Lolita Express”.

A John Roberts is found on the flight log. A man seen in a picture in the ocean with Epstein, who looks just like the Supreme Court Chief Justice, is offered as evidence Roberts was there, but the MSM claim this is a different John Roberts, and the man in the picture is somebody who looks similar to him.

This same media refuses to investigate attorney Lin Wood’s claim, “In discussing @realDonaldTrump in a phone conversation on 8/19, Justice John Roberts stated that he would make sure ‘the motherf#**er would never be re-elected.’” This was posted in the Newsweek story of 12/18/20. Any judge must remain impartial and apolitical, so this is damning of Roberts (if true) as much as him possibly hanging out with Epstein on his island.

I always found it interesting and curious that one of Epstein’s early lost black books dating back to 1998 was found on a farm in Vermont while Maxwell was captured during a raid on a secluded estate in New Hampshire the state right next door. Things that make you go, “Hmmmmm.”

For those interested in the flight logs recently released, click here:

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

