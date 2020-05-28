Report Rosenstein knew Trump was innocent when he appointed Mueller

Dan Bongino said during his recent podcast that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had met with FBI agents on April 28, 2017, and then again on May 23, 2017. The FBI 302s, summaries, from those briefings, were recently declassified which provided the evidence.

Bongino credited anonymous Twitter user, lawyer Techno Fog, for this “tactical nuke” — Rosenstein knew when he appointed the special counsel that there was no evidence against Trump. Yet, he appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel in May 2017.

The sub-source for Steele’s dossier was fairly certain it was a lie and Russian disinformation. By May 2017, the FBI knew for certain that the dossier was a fraud.

Former FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, knew in May 2017, when the FBI turned their counterintelligence investigation over to Robert Mueller, they had no evidence that Trump had colluded with the Russians to win the election. That was after a 10-month investigation.

We have heard this before, but now there is proof.

THE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE TRAP

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker describes the events that followed as the “obstruction of justice trap.” He believes Mueller was hired to hide the truth.

During an interview for The Epoch Times, Whitaker explained that the Mueller probe was first, to hide information about the attempted coup and secondly, as a weapon against anyone who would reveal the background intel disputing the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Rod Rosenstein is the one who warned the President against declassifying any information in September 2018, claiming it would become evidence of obstruction.

Whitaker said it was the same approach used toward anyone in the Executive branch who released any information.

This is how the Mueller probe controlled the flow of information. If Graham does his job, it will be interesting to see how his first interview will go. The interview will be with Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein has skated so far and he is perhaps the one who bears the most guilt for this scandal. He ‘joked’ about wearing a wire, he employed the special counsel knowing there was no evidence, and he launched the probe against General Flynn using The Logan Act of all things. Rosenstein also signed the Carter Page warrants. There was no evidence against him either.

