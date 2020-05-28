Flynn’s Judge, Emmet Sullivan once rejected the actions he is taking now

Flynn’s judge, Emmet Sullivan, said in 2015 that judges are “ill-suited to review prosecutorial decisions.”

Techno Fog, the anonymous Twitter user who uncovers documents and puts them online, found the document from 2015. Sullivan wrote, “Not only is the Judicial Branch ill-suited to review prosecutorial decisions — given the complex factors involved — but judicial intervention would also undermine the Executive Branch’s ability to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Yet in 2020, Sullivan files an amicus brief to argue that the DOJ is not faithfully executing the law.

In 2020, he wrote, “Upon consideration of the entire record in this case, it is hereby ordered that the Court exercises its inherent authority to appoint The Honorable John Gleeson (Ret) as amicus curiae to present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”

How can anyone believe for a minute that Sullivan is impartial with this kind of turnaround?

Sullivan insisted that “The government is not in possession of Brady evidence that we “have repeatedly failed to produce.” Nor has the government “affirmatively suppressed evidence (hiding Brady material).

The Flynn judge is ordering arguments against decisions by Attorney General Bill Barr and Timothy Shea, U.S. Attorney in D.C. the senior counselor to Attorney General William Barr.

Yet he was silent on prosecutorial misconduct by the Mueller team member attorney Van Grack who suppressed transcripts, 302s, notes, and so on.

When Flynn’s attorneys filed the Writ of Mandamus, the three judges told Sullivan to explain why the case shouldn’t be dropped. He has until June 1 to respond. Sullivan then did something unusual. He hired high-powered DC attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Why doesn’t he represent himself?

The mandamus will be heard by Judges Henderson, Wilkins, Rao, that’s two conservative judges and one liberal.

LOOKS LIKE A WAPO ARTICLE INFLUENCED SULLIVAN

The attorney Sullivan picked to argue the case against the Department of Justice, John Gleeson, wrote an article prior to this with David O’Neil and Marshall Miller claiming Judge Sullivan could argue the case. Right after that, Sullivan appointed Gleeson to argue the case.

O’Neill, the other author, is Sally Yates’ lawyer, and O’Neill and Gleeson work for the same firm.

How sad that Sullivan is guided by an article in The Washington Post. It’s time for him to retire.