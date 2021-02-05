Report security guard for a senator killed Ashli Babbitt

Ken Matthews, a radio host from Harrisburg, who is filling in for Rush Limbaugh, said at about 1:10 Friday that the man who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt was not a cop. He was a black security guard for one of the senators.
If you look at this clip below, the overzealous shooter does appear to be a black security guard. If true, that means everyone has been lying to us. It’s a massive cover-up.
The media is still reporting that the shooter was a Capitol Hill officer.
People are putting in FOIAs to get to the truth. Was this a guard for a Democrat senator? Just curious.
Watch:
The officials in washington would lie to citizens about a murder? Considering that they lie about everything, it’s to be expected.
The empty room must have been important. Maybe the sacred copy of Das Kapital or the Communist Manifesto are in there?
The CPUSA comrade hired him to keep those precious relics safe for the good of the collective.
Could she have been egged on by infiltrator provocateurs hoping for this tragic outcome?
Wow. It’s just another coverup of a major crime by the senate, capital police and the DOJ.
We’d love to know which senator. Why would a senator have a guard in the capital?
There will be no charges.