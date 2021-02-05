Report security guard for a senator killed Ashli Babbitt

Ken Matthews, a radio host from Harrisburg, who is filling in for Rush Limbaugh, said at about 1:10 Friday that the man who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt was not a cop. He was a black security guard for one of the senators.

If you look at this clip below, the overzealous shooter does appear to be a black security guard. If true, that means everyone has been lying to us. It’s a massive cover-up.

The media is still reporting that the shooter was a Capitol Hill officer.

People are putting in FOIAs to get to the truth. Was this a guard for a Democrat senator? Just curious.

Watch:

Related