Report Trump Is In Talks to Fire His Campaign Managers

According to the Daily Mail, two former aides, who have since turned against Trump, claim that he is considering firing campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. Wiles’s daughter failed an FBI background check, and LaCivita posted anti-Trump tweets a few years ago. Allegedly, Donald Trump has lost faith in them, and he seems to have good reason.

“I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral,” Sarah Matthews, a former Trump spokeswoman, told MSNBC.

Gossipy Matthews, who is helping to spread this story, is such bad news that she defected to the other side and blabs to MSNBC, the citadel of misinformation.

Matthews is not to be trusted.

Fire Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita! They have crippled the Trump campaign, giving horrible advice, blocking the truth getting to President Trump. LaCivita in particular is a warmonger. https://t.co/EQRDzZsQd4 pic.twitter.com/eOnLHHR8qh — Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) August 14, 2024

The Mooch Weighs In

The Daily Mail article reports Anthony Scaramucci claims he maintains close ties with the ex-president’s inner circle after an 11-day spell as his communications director. I would question anything the Mooch says. He says Trump isn’t barnstorming across swing states because “he’s p*ssed.” The Mooch said it is because picking Vance was a mistake.

“He picked Vance – he knows Vance was a terrible, terrible pick,” Scaramucci said on the podcast The Rest is Politics.

“He’s lighting people up inside his campaign right now about picking Vance.”

What? Vance isn’t a terrible pick. That’s ridiculous. No matter who Trump picked, Democrats would trash the person. Vance is highly successful, intelligent, and has great ideas.

The terrible, terrible pick is Comma-la’s commie running mate, famous for letting Minneapolis burn and promoting the Chinese Communist Party.

Scaramucci, the guy fired from the White House in record time for acting totally crazy, shared tweets from la Civita. Allegedly, Trump hadn’t been told about the tweets until now.

It looks like LaCivita is working for the wrong campaign:

Texas Voters Should Ignore Trump’s Endorsement of Corrupt AG Ken Paxton https://t.co/xI5Q3ZEVcq — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 28, 2021

‘Wake up Republicans!’ – Rand Paul Rails Against ‘Chameleon’ Donald Trump http://t.co/I32Te12o22 via @dailycaller — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) August 8, 2015

BREAKING! @realDonaldTrump is reportedly in talks about FIRING campaign manager Chris LaCivita, and senior advisor Susie Wiles according to former aide Anthony Scaramucci via Daily Mail. This comes after tweets surfacing showing LaCivita wanted Trump to get the 25th Amendment… pic.twitter.com/tc7pCitKmc — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) August 14, 2024

Trump’s campaign needs to light up. Trump has a tough job trying to find decent people in the swamp.

Who can Donald Trump trust? They’re all swamp creatures. The tweets are deal killers, but I don’t know the politics. However, Andrew Torba seems trustworthy. He has suggestions.

Gab founder Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) shares 8 bullets of “free advice” for the Trump campaign. Topping the list: Fire advisors Susie Wiles and Chris Lacivita. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/a3VrrjGcPe — AF Post (@AFpost) July 31, 2024