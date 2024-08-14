UCLA Can’t Have Jewish Exclusion Zones! Who Knew?

A federal judge ruled in favor of three Jewish students in a case brought against UCLA. Radicals can’t set up Jewish checkpoints. Who would have guessed that?

They call all Jews, Zionists, to make the Jewish students sound scary or something.

The Pro-Palestine/Hamas ‘protesters’ tried to decide who could cross through the campus. So-called Zionists were banned.

This is where we are in this country under Democrats.

The pro-Hamas numbskulls sent up an encampment on school property and barricaded themselves.

They tried to set up a “Jew Exclusion Zone.” To pass, “a person had to make a statement pledging their allegiance to the activists’ view.”

If they were successful, they got a wristband that allowed them to pass. Jews can never pass, of course.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi sided with the three students and rebuked the school.

Radicals kept the Jewish students from major quads and courtyards, including the library.

If they tried, they risked violence. One kid walked within 100 feet of these radicals, and they started screaming, “Zionist! Zionist!” The 20-year-old was shocked when he realized they meant him and formed a human chain to block him from the main campus.

How far is this from 1939 Germany? And this is America, the last bastion of freedom. The shining beacon on the hill.

The radical brats said it was for their safety. Meanwhile, they are the aggressors 100%.

Based on freedom of religion, the judge banned Zionist Exclusion Zones.

It is only a preliminary injunction. Why does this even have to go through the courts? How pathetic is UCLA’s administration?