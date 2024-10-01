Reporter Asks Kamala If People Should Stand for the National Anthem

This woman can’t even answer the question, “Should people stand for the National Anthem?” Keep in mind that she wants to be president of the United States.

Look at the sign behind her in the clip: Freedom to Learn. Like everything she says, it has no meaning. She has no core and stands for nothing American.

I went to one meeting a few years back, and a group of communists attended. They all stood up for the Pledge and the Anthem.

Instead of this word salad, the answer could have been, “Yes!” or “Absolutely yes!”

Reporter: “Should folks stand for the National Anthem?”

Harris: “I think that one of the beautiful things about out country is that we were founded on certain principles. Um, that we articulated in 1776. we all should be treated as equals. We articulated those principals in our Constitution. And part of what we decided is what makes a fair and just and noble society. And a democracy, a true democracy is freedom of religion, freedom, right, of association, freedom to organize, First Amendment. So, that is part of who we are as a country. And I will defend it to the core, which is that we give people certain choices in this country.”

Do you like her answer? Was I too hard on her? What do you think?

Reporter: “Should people stand for National Anthem? Comrade Kamala: Word Salad from this moron making no sense whatsoever!! Holy Fuck!! pic.twitter.com/sIore8PHiK — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024