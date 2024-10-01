8 Foreigners Caught Looting as Flooding Ravaged Tennessee

Eight foreign men were arrested for looting in flood-ravaged Tennessee. They entered the country as farm workers. When they’re not farming, they have another talent: looting.

Newsweek spoke to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee to ask about their status in the country. There were reports that they were here illegally.

WCSO’s Public Information Officer Susan Saylor told Newsweek, “These were farm workers here legally on work visas.”

The arrests were made on Saturday, September 28, and the suspects appeared in court on Monday.

The men were charged with various burglary offenses, with five facing the more severe charge of Aggravated Burglary for breaking into occupied structures.

The individuals charged with this offense were:

Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24

David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37

Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25

Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43

Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37

Meanwhile, three others were charged with Burglary, identified as:

Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda, 51

Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez, 30

Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez, 33

Hurricane Helene has led to catastrophic flooding, fatalities, and displaced residents across the country.

These imported men saw an opportunity to steal during other peoples’ misery. They could lose their visas and be sent home, but we wonder if that will happen in this pro-criminal, pro-foreigner environment.

We have enough of our own looters.