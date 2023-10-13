Reporter Asks Naftali Bennett How Israel Will Protect Gazans

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blasted Sky News’ Kamali Melbourne when the reporter asked him about protecting Palestinian civilians. [Video at the end.]
“What about those Palestinians in hospital on life support and babies in incubators, whose life support and incubator will have to be turned off because the Israelis have cut the power to Gaza?” Melbourne asked.
“Are you seriously keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you?” Bennett asked incredulously.
[Israel told civilians to evacuate, but Egypt didn’t want them, and the UN told them to stay. Hamas doesn’t want their people to leave, probably because they use them as human shields.]
“Have you not seen what happened? We’re fighting Nazis. We don’t target them. The world can come and bring them anything they want. If you want to bring them electricity, I’m not gonna feed them electricity, or water, to my enemies. If anyone else wants, that’s fine. We’re not responsible — ” Bennett said before he was interrupted.
The Sky News reporter interrupted him and told him that it was his show, and he asked the questions.
“This is my country,” Bennett said. “Shame on you. Shame on you.”
They were both talking at the same time, and the reporter wouldn’t let Mr. Bennett speak. Mr. Bennett just kept speaking anyway.
The host wanted to know how they were going to protect Hamas’s people.
“Well, we’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield, and you’re going to shoot at us using human shields, that is their responsibility,” Bennett said. “Listen, mister. If someone is shooting at your children and hiding behind a human shield, will you shoot back or not? I’m asking you a question.”
The reporter continued to tell Mr. Bennett it was his show, and he couldn’t ask any questions.
On Sky news ex Israeli PM Naftali Bennett was asked-
“What about the babies in incubators in Gaza who’s life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power”
His answer – Are you serious asking about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/mxKfuBnQo1
— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 12, 2023
Imagine if the USA had not Bombed Nazi Germany because leftists had insisted that Nazis also have wives and kids and loved ones.
According to leftist ” logic” we should not defend ourselves , or do it ultra softly, because it would be mean to do it any other way.
So if an intruder tries to murder you in the middle of the night in your home with a 9 inch blade knife, you are only allowed to use a wooden spoon to defend yourself as that intruder has loved ones and it would be mean of you to harm him too much.
Leftist ” logic” will get us all killed.
Israel gives 24 hour notice to relocate 1.1 million people into a 50 square mile area, and originally said their plan is to destroy every building. That’s quite humanitarian. The Gaza transportation system cannot do that.
Notice how the USA and Israel insist there was no prior notice of an attack. There are several indications they were notified. The killers rehearsed their attack over a period of days, outside in daylight. The USA and Israel insist Iran was involved in the funding, planning and equipment. How do the USA and Israel know all about how the attack was organized, but had no knowledge of it coming?
Says the Hamas sympathizer.
Even if they knew full well that certainly doesn’t absolve Hamas, OR the “Palestinians” living there. The majority support those actions.
Had Israel attacked first, or preemptively, because they knew an attack was coming, everyone would be blaming Israel for attacking someone who has not even attacked them.
So instead they waited to see if it was true and now everyone is blaming them for not having done something earlier.
Damned if they do damned if they don t…
It is a crazy game trying to please everyone.