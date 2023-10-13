Reporter Asks Naftali Bennett How Israel Will Protect Gazans

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blasted Sky News’ Kamali Melbourne when the reporter asked him about protecting Palestinian civilians. [Video at the end.]

“What about those Palestinians in hospital on life support and babies in incubators, whose life support and incubator will have to be turned off because the Israelis have cut the power to Gaza?” Melbourne asked.

“Are you seriously keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you?” Bennett asked incredulously.

[Israel told civilians to evacuate, but Egypt didn’t want them, and the UN told them to stay. Hamas doesn’t want their people to leave, probably because they use them as human shields.]

“Have you not seen what happened? We’re fighting Nazis. We don’t target them. The world can come and bring them anything they want. If you want to bring them electricity, I’m not gonna feed them electricity, or water, to my enemies. If anyone else wants, that’s fine. We’re not responsible — ” Bennett said before he was interrupted.

The Sky News reporter interrupted him and told him that it was his show, and he asked the questions.

“This is my country,” Bennett said. “Shame on you. Shame on you.”

They were both talking at the same time, and the reporter wouldn’t let Mr. Bennett speak. Mr. Bennett just kept speaking anyway.

The host wanted to know how they were going to protect Hamas’s people.

“Well, we’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield, and you’re going to shoot at us using human shields, that is their responsibility,” Bennett said. “Listen, mister. If someone is shooting at your children and hiding behind a human shield, will you shoot back or not? I’m asking you a question.”

The reporter continued to tell Mr. Bennett it was his show, and he couldn’t ask any questions.

Watch:

On Sky news ex Israeli PM Naftali Bennett was asked- “What about the babies in incubators in Gaza who’s life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power” His answer – Are you serious asking about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/mxKfuBnQo1 — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 12, 2023

Related