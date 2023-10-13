Prepare for War with Iran, Hamas, Russia, China, Lebanon

The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances, and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization program, a congressionally appointed bipartisan panel said on Thursday. Let’s not forget potential war with Israel’s enemies. Being prepared is good, going to war isn’t.

The report from the Strategic Posture Commission comes amid tensions with China over Taiwan and other issues and worsening frictions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We worry … there may be ultimate coordination between them in some way, which gets us to this two-war construct,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

We are $33.5 trillion in debt, and the Biden administration is deficit spending $500 billion every month. Who could possibly think this is sustainable. That’s rhetorical. We don’t have any money, Bidenistas are cutting off our energy supply, the President has dementia, and unaccountable, unelected Marxists advise him. The same people who surrendered Afghanistan and abandoned our bases and equipment would still be in charge.

“We do recognize budget realities, but we also believe the nation must make these investments,” the Democratic chair, Madelyn Creedon, a former deputy head of the agency that oversees U.S. nuclear weapons, and the vice chair, Jon Kyl, a retired Republican senator, said in the report’s preface.

The report contrasts with U.S. President Joe Biden’s position that the current U.S. nuclear arsenal is sufficient to deter the combined forces of Russia and China.

“The United States and its allies must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously,” the Strategic Posture Commission said. “The U.S.-led international order and the values it upholds are at risk from the Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes.”

Nuclear? Do they honestly think we should use nuclear weapons? Russia has more of them.

Also, Secretary Austin said yesterday he won’t take joining the fight with Israel off the table.

Congress established a panel of six Democrats and six Republicans in 2022 to assess threats to the United States and recommend changes in U.S. conventional and nuclear forces.

The Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared,” said the 145-page report.

The report said the 30-year U.S. nuclear arms modernization program, which began in 2010 and was estimated in 2017 to cost $400 billion by 2046, must be fully funded to upgrade all warheads, delivery systems, and infrastructure.

It should also extend the operational lives of ballistic missile submarines and deploy more tactical nuclear weapons in Asia and Europe.

It sounds like an excuse to build up the military-industrial complex. If we don’t vote the warmongers and the figurehead out of office, prepare for World War with very few friends who can defend themselves.

