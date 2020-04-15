Reporter asks President about sources saying the virus came from Wuhan lab

Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Trump about rumors that the coronavirus was leaked in a laboratory in Wuhan. An intern was infected, she infected her boyfriend, and then he went to the wet market in Wuhan and infected others.

While the virus is naturally occurring, rumor has it that it leaked during an accident in the lab.

Watch:

President Trump is asked about the reports that the Coronavirus Outbreak may have originated in a Wuhan Lab. pic.twitter.com/IHHtGWECHR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 15, 2020

COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News.

This may be the “costliest government coverup of all time,” one of the sources said.

The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan…

Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy.

U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats, The Washington Post reported Tuesday…

Responding to the report, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday afternoon: “It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that and we’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that. I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we don’t know for certain.”

So, it’s not a conspiracy theory and we’re allowed to talk about it now?

NOTA BENE: WE ADDED THE FOX NEWS REPORT AFTER PUBLICATION.