Reporter asks President about sources saying the virus came from Wuhan lab

Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Trump about rumors that the coronavirus was leaked in a laboratory in Wuhan. An intern was infected, she infected her boyfriend, and then he went to the wet market in Wuhan and infected others.
While the virus is naturally occurring, rumor has it that it leaked during an accident in the lab.
Fox News reported this evening:
COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News.
This may be the “costliest government coverup of all time,” one of the sources said.
The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan…
Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy.
U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats, The Washington Post reported Tuesday…
Responding to the report, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday afternoon: “It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that and we’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that. I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we don’t know for certain.”
So, it’s not a conspiracy theory and we’re allowed to talk about it now?
Media is ill prepared to accept that China started the virus in their laboratory.
We know two established facts from which a conclusion follows:
The first fact is the CCP Virus originated at the Wuhan Lab where research was conducted on bioweapons among other things.
The second fact is that the Chinese Military has admitted the CCP Virus is a bioweapon, (only they add it was released by the USA on China).
The conclusion is release was not an accidental leak but a deliberate attempt by a murderous, wholly evil regime to destroy the economies of the world and cover up its own economic difficulties and stop the Hong Kong Revolution which was spreading to the mainland.
The INESCAPABLE conclusion is we have been attacked by the CCP with a horrific WMD far more lethal and destructive than anything ever released in warfare before and the CCP has committed an Act of War that pales beside Pearl Harbor, 9/11, or anything the NAZIS committed.
When will we stop the continuous prattle and ad nauseam repetition of CCP propaganda and appropriately respond and remove this evil, murderous regime who will attack us again with far more deadlier weapons?