Pelosi praises Senators for letting aid to small businesses run out

The Democratic leader in the House is oblivious to the suffering of Americans and only cares about getting her socialist goals met.

A small business loan program at the center of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month has run out of money. It’s no surprise that Democrats don’t care. They are no friends to small businesses, the engine of our capitalist economy.

The Wall Street Journal noted negotiations between Congress and the White House have resumed over replenishing the program.

Pelosi continually fills any funding measures with political pork, including the corrupt nationwide mail-in balloting scheme.

“The fund being exhausted clearly puts pressure on Congress to act and come to a reasonable conclusion,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, the WSJ reported. “Every day that passes that we don’t fund this program, more pain is felt by small business folks and their employees.”

The top Democrat in the Senate, Minority Leader Charles Schumer, wants to turn new funding into a racial issue.

“We see no reason why we can’t come to an agreement,” Schumer said. “We Democrats believe we need more money for small businesses, but we need it to go to the people who are underbanked and underserved.”

There are no provisions that Republicans support stating small business assistance during the coronavirus outbreak should not go to ‘under-banked’ or ‘underserved’ business owners, so Schumer’s complaint is a red herring.

For his part, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is fed up.

“There is no time to insist on sweeping renegotiations or ultimatums about other policies that passed both houses unanimously,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “Clean funding for worker pay in a crisis should not be controversial.”

Already, some banks — fearful that there won’t be any new funding for a while — have stopped taking new applications from small businesses, the WSJ reported.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) blasted Democrats for delaying the process.

“For Congress not to be holding hearings, not to be debating, not to be available immediately to pass additional appropriations if necessary, is inexcusable,” she told a Cheyenne radio station.

