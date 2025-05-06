Reporter Asks Trump Who Blew Up Nord Stream

The following clip comes from VigilantFox on X. A Zero Hedge reporter asked President Trump who blew up Nord Stream.

“Two and a half years ago, the Nord Stream pipeline blew up,” the reporter began.

“Despite what people like John Brennan and all the hawks said, you were one person who said that Russia probably did not blow up its own pipeline.”

“Now that you’re president again, would you consider launching a formal investigation into what happened and who actually did it?”

He quickly responded that people know who blew it up.

Russia knows too. The CIA doesn’t have an alibi.

TUCKER: Who blew up Nordstream? PUTIN: You, of course. TUCKER: I was busy that day. PUTIN: You personally may have an alibi. The CIA has no such alibi. pic.twitter.com/DiM9vWY23W — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) February 9, 2024

