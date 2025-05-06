Reporter Asks Trump Who Blew Up Nord Stream

By
M Dowling
-
0
62

The following clip comes from VigilantFox on X. A Zero Hedge reporter asked President Trump who blew up Nord Stream.

“Two and a half years ago, the Nord Stream pipeline blew up,” the reporter began.

“Despite what people like John Brennan and all the hawks said, you were one person who said that Russia probably did not blow up its own pipeline.”

“Now that you’re president again, would you consider launching a formal investigation into what happened and who actually did it?”

He quickly responded that people know who blew it up.

Russia knows too. The CIA doesn’t have an alibi.

Biden blew up Nord Stream

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments