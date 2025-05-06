German so-called conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to garner the parliamentary majority needed to become chancellor on Tuesday in the first round of voting. According to NBC News, it was an unexpected setback for his new coalition with the center-left Social Democrats.

It is the first time in German history that a candidate didn’t get enough votes in the first round.

Merz, 69, who led his CDU/CSU conservatives to win a federal election in February, has since secured a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner said he won just 310 votes in the lower house of parliament, while he needed 316 to secure a majority.

Kloeckner said she was interrupting the parliamentary session so parliamentary groups could consult.

They’re voting again in 14 days. New elections will most likely be held if he still doesn’t obtain an absolute majority by then.

The Parliament probably won’t let that happen and will make backroom deals. They will do anything to avoid AfD from getting another shot at becoming the largest party.

They Shouldn’t Have Been Surprised

In 2018, Merz promised to make the AfD insignificant and win back any voters who left for the AfD over Merkel’s policies.

Then AfD doubled their numbers, and Friedrich didn’t increase his CDH/CSU numbers.

For six weeks, Merz has trashed every last campaign promise he made while also promising to make everything vastly more expensive in hopes of slightly altering the composition of atmospheric gases, writes Eugyppius.

The latest Forsa poll (conducted for RTL and ntv) has Alternative für Deutschland at a cool 26%. That is their best result in history, and it makes them the strongest party in the Federal Republic. This is the second such poll that places AfD in first place. It follows an Ipsos survey from 9 April that pegged them at 25%.

He agreed to billions in unlimited spending, ignoring what his voters want.

BREAKING: FRIEDRICH MERZ LOSES CHANCELLOR ELECTION‼️ For the first time in history, the designated chancellor loses the parliamentary election. This is the consequence of his unprecedented voter BETRAYAL.@Alice_Weidel: “Today we saw that liars won’t get far.” pic.twitter.com/xrCGGnYi3f — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) May 6, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email