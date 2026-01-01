Reporter: Knocking on Somali Daycares Could Get One Shot

Far-left Politico reporter Josh Gerstein wrote on X: At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws.

Stand-Your-Ground laws apply to legitimate threats to one’s life. Some see Gerstein’s comment as a threat or a suggestion. After he got slammed with backlash, he played cute with his comment, saying it’s an “observation.”

This is an observation he never has of people who are on his side of the political aisle. As the community note says, knocking on the door of a public establishment is not a threat for which stand-your-ground laws would apply. As noted, Gerstein is playing cute. He is the senior legal affairs advisor for Politico and knows that stand-your-ground does not fit this situation.

Minnesota isn’t even a stand-your-ground state.

Gerstein said he’s moving to Threads and BlueSky, the homes of the far-left, with occasional posts on X. He probably doesn’t like the responses he gets on X.

To observe that something is likely to happen or there’s a serious risk of it happening is not to advocate for it happening — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025

ICE accused Politico reporter Josh Gerstein of “inciting violence against federal agents” following the post. “You would think a ‘Senior Legal Affairs Reporter’ for POLITICO would know better than to tweet something inciting violence against federal agents,” ICE wrote.

Gerstein’s post was referencing independent journalist Nick Shirley’s video of fraudulent daycares. The Politico reporter didn’t care about the fraud, just the exposure of it.

In the 42-minute video posted to X and YouTube, Shirley documented visits to several daycare centers in the blue state, many of which appeared largely inactive despite continuing to receive state funding.

