Happy & Blessed New Year to Our Cherished Readers

Sentinel Staff

Auld Lang Syne

Auld Lang Syne (old long since or days gone by), a Scottish poem written by Robert Burns, is a farewell to the old and a greeting for the new. It is a tribute to the bonds we share with loved ones, despite the passage of time or distance.

Honor memories and the relationships that matter. Our old acquaintances and all that we shared should never be forgotten

This year, I lost two precious people in my life, but their impact will never leave me, no matter what the future has in store. And for all the special people I have lost, my memories will never leave me. This is solace and something to cherish.

Maura

This is the original version:

History is always interesting:

A Song for New Year’s Eve

William Cullen Bryant

1794 –1878

Stay yet, my friends, a moment stay—

Stay till the good old year,

So long companion of our way,

Shakes hands, and leaves us here.

Oh stay, oh stay,

One little hour, and then away.

The year, whose hopes were high and strong,

Has now no hopes to wake;

Yet one hour more of jest and song

For his familiar sake.

Oh stay, oh stay,

One mirthful hour, and then away.

The kindly year, his liberal hands

Have lavished all his store.

And shall we turn from where he stands,

Because he gives no more?

Oh stay, oh stay,

One grateful hour, and then away.

Days brightly came and calmly went,

While yet he was our guest;

How cheerfully the week was spent!

How sweet the seventh day’s rest!

Oh stay, oh stay,

One golden hour, and then away.

Dear friends were with us, some who sleep

Beneath the coffin-lid:

What pleasant memories we keep

Of all they said and did!

Oh stay, oh stay,

One tender hour, and then away.

Even while we sing, he smiles his last,

And leaves our sphere behind.

The good old year is with the past;

Oh be the new as kind!

Oh stay, oh stay,

One parting strain, and then away.