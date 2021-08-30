Reports US turned away 7 buses of women, now in the hands of Taliban

By
M. Dowling
-
0

PEOPLE TURNED AWAY

Independent reporter Emily Miller says the US State Department would not allow seven buses of female American citizens into the Kabul airport. They were turned away and taken by the Taliban. Ms. Miller said they are likely dead.

As the U.S. carried out airstrikes against an ISIS-K vehicle suspected of carrying suicide bombers Sunday morning, Fox News obtained a video showing a group of Americans, special immigration visa applicants, and legal permanent residents being held at a Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan while attempting to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to sources in Kabul, the Taliban is not letting the group through its checkpoint, which is in close proximity of the airport, and there are no known plans for U.S. troops to go get them, the outlet reported.

And the US government is lying about it:

We Are Stranding Americans

Another US family refused:

In another report, the Taliban are mass executing people on the streets in Kabul.

John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesperson, said the Taliban are not inside the airport or manning the gates. If true, what about the Taliban/Haqqani right outside the gates?

Let’s just forget it then:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply