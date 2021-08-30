Reports US turned away 7 buses of women, now in the hands of Taliban

















PEOPLE TURNED AWAY

Independent reporter Emily Miller says the US State Department would not allow seven buses of female American citizens into the Kabul airport. They were turned away and taken by the Taliban. Ms. Miller said they are likely dead.

“We’re dealing with Kabul. There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now.” — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

As the U.S. carried out airstrikes against an ISIS-K vehicle suspected of carrying suicide bombers Sunday morning, Fox News obtained a video showing a group of Americans, special immigration visa applicants, and legal permanent residents being held at a Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan while attempting to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to sources in Kabul, the Taliban is not letting the group through its checkpoint, which is in close proximity of the airport, and there are no known plans for U.S. troops to go get them, the outlet reported.

And the US government is lying about it:

Sir, we have video https://t.co/sjexxpW8G8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2021

We Are Stranding Americans

Many people are being left behind, we are abandoning our American and Afghanis who have worked for us, all this because of Joe Biden and the ineptitude of his administration. More: https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 pic.twitter.com/DxQadojP8V — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 30, 2021

Another US family refused:

These Americans are a mother with 3 children. This family will only survive if USG opens South Gate to get them. WHERE IS @POTUS ! https://t.co/hahQVAFPQs — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

In another report, the Taliban are mass executing people on the streets in Kabul.

“The TB have been mass executing people on the streets of Kabul too. But that’s not on the news. Confirmed by 2 sources on the ground.”- Ret. Special Operator in US — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesperson, said the Taliban are not inside the airport or manning the gates. If true, what about the Taliban/Haqqani right outside the gates?

Pentagon: Taliban have not entered Kabul International Airport and are not in control of the gates. These reports are not true: Kirby. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 27, 2021

Let’s just forget it then:

So that’s ok to arm terrorists and leave people to die and ruin the lives of women and children? “Long forgotten” that’s exactly why America has lost its respect on the national stage. https://t.co/biDDPEYZIL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 29, 2021

