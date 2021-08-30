Rep. Brooks calls for impeachment of Biden, possibly for treason

















Congressman Mo Brooks called on ‘unfit’ Joe Biden to do the honorable thing and resign. Failing that, the 25th Amendment must be used or he must be impeached.

CONGRESSMAN MO BROOKS STATEMENT TO THE PRESS

Washington, DC— Today, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) called on President Biden to do the honorable thing and resign as President of the United States. Should President Biden refuse to do so, then-Congressman Brooks calls on Vice President Kamala Harris to initiate 25th Amendment procedures to remove Joe Biden as President of the United States. Should Vice President Harris decline to initiate 25th Amendment removal procedures, then Brooks calls on Congress to investigate whether Joe Biden should be impeached pursuant to Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution for the commission of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors?”

U.S. Constitution Article 3, Section 3 defines treason as “adhering to [America’s] enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” It appears President Biden aided and abetted the transfer of advanced American weaponry to the Taliban and other terrorist entities, all of whom have proven themselves to be enemies of the United States of America, thereby giving America’s enemies “aid and comfort”.

Congressman Brooks stated, “President Joe Biden has proven himself to be a complete and total fiasco. The horror of dead American military personnel giving their lives in defense of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal is Joe Biden’s pinnacle of incompetence. As such, President Biden should, in the name of honor, resign as President of the United States. America needs a President who shows strength and competence in the face of dictatorial geopolitical adversaries. Time and time again, President Biden has shown the strength of a marshmallow and the intellectual capacity and judgment of a gnat. America, and the free world, simply cannot afford the risks of such a vacuous man in the office of President of the United States.”

Congressman Brooks continued, “Should President Biden decline to do the honorable thing and resign, Vice President Harris should initiate efforts to remove President Biden pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There was a time when Joe Biden had a keen mind and was capable of weighing myriad facts to reach sound judgments. Unfortunately, those days are long gone. Joe Biden’s mental capacity has significantly eroded and President Biden simply lacks the mental capacity needed to be an effective leader of the free world.”

Congressman Brooks continued, “Should Vice President Harris refuse to act on her 25th Amendment removal duties, Congress must initiate an impeachment investigation to determine whether President Biden should be impeached for ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.'”

Congressman Brooks continued, “Constitution Article 3, Section 3 defines treason as ‘adhering to [America’s] enemies, giving them aid and comfort.’ The principal impeachment question Congress must answer is whether President Biden aided or abetted the transfer of advanced American weaponry to the Taliban and other terrorist entities, all of whom have been and are enemies of the United States. If so, President Biden must be impeached pursuant to Article 3, Section 3 and Article 2, Section 4.”

Congressman Brooks continued, “A secondary impeachment question relates to Constitution Article 4, Section 4, which states, ‘The United States shall . . . protect (every state in this union) against invasion.’ The word ‘invasion’ is defined by Oxford Dictionary as ‘an incursion by a large number of people or things into a place or sphere of activity’ or ‘an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain.’ Under either ‘invasion’ definition, President Biden is actively aiding, abetting and coordinating an ‘invasion’ across America’s porous southern border into Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California and the rest of America, and, as such, President Biden’s southern border abdication should be fully investigated to determine whether it, too, is an impeachable offense.”

Congressman Brooks concluded, “President Joe Biden had an obligation to safely and securely remove American assets and citizens from Afghanistan. Instead, Biden left the Taliban and terrorist entities with inordinate control over American lives, American military equipment, and American military personnel, thereby putting them all at risk. For emphasis, Biden armed the Taliban and other terrorist organizations, all enemies of the United States, with the latest and best military technology and equipment America has to offer. President Biden’s failures have caused an humanitarian crises and the heaviest loss of American life in Afghanistan in a decade. President Biden has failed as Commander-In-Chief. President Biden is unable to meet the challenges of a President of the United States. He is mentally unfit to hold the Presidency. In a recent news conference, Biden said he bears responsibility for what has unfolded. I agree. As such, the honorable thing for Biden to do is resign. Failing that, Vice President Harris should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Biden from office. Failing that, Congress should initiate an impeachment investigation and impeach President Biden if the investigation confirms that President Biden’s misfeasance and malfeasance in office are as bad as they appear to be.”

Related















